Charles Stanley on board at Scottish Financial Enterprise

Wealth manager Charles Stanley has joined trade organisation Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) as the firm grows its presence in Scotland.

Headquartered in London, Charles Stanley has some 800 staff working across 20 locations in the UK, including a team of 45 based in Edinburgh. It works with individual investors, charity and pension trustees, financial advisers and institutions, and manages and administers more than £24 billion in assets.

John Redpath, executive director of financial planning for Charles Stanley Edinburgh, said: “This is an extremely exciting move for Charles Stanley, a firm with a truly national outlook.

“Scotland is a leading UK financial centre where we have focused growth plans and our membership of SFE will give unrivalled access to an industry-leading network of peers.”

He added: “We look forward to making the most of opportunities provided by SFE to help shape industry practices, raise awareness, and support innovation within the industry.”

SFE chief executive Graeme Jones said: “We’re delighted to welcome Charles Stanley to our growing membership at a time when they’re looking to increase their presence in Scotland.

“Their decision to join Scottish Financial Enterprise signals confidence in Scotland and in SFE.

He added: “SFE’s network of professionals working in Scottish financial services is unrivalled and I look forward to introducing Charles Stanley to fellow members.

“They are an important addition to the SFE membership and will play an active role in the work we are doing to strengthen Scottish financial services.”

SFE is headquartered in Edinburgh.