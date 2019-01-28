Change of chair for business body Remarkable

Charles Quinn has been appointed as the new chair of Remarkable, the business organisation formerly known as Investors in People Scotland.

Quinn is said to have more than 15 years’ executive leadership experience at some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Dell, Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. He replaces Linda Urquhart who steps down after eight years in the role.

Remarkable has still to name a new chief executive after October’s revelation that Peter Russian was stepping down after more than 15 years in the top post.

Quinn said: “Throughout my career, leadership and people development have always been a priority and so my experience and passion in this area will be put to great use as chair of Remarkable.

“I very much look forward to building a close relationship with our stakeholders to ensure we are listening, understanding and addressing their leadership and organisation development needs.”

Urquhart said: “I am delighted to be handing over the chair of Remarkable to Charles. Having been chair for the last eight years, I have witnessed the organisation grow, develop and expand its offering to support the ever-changing needs of organisations.”

Bonnie Clarke, interim chief executive, added: “[Quinn] joins us at a hugely exciting time for the organisation as we are diversifying our portfolio and extending the reach of our brand across the UK. I also offer my sincerest thanks to Linda. She has been an incredible chair.”