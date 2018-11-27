Change at top for Scots property firm Ryden

Ryden, the Edinburgh-headquartered commercial property consultancy, has unveiled a change at the top.

The firm, which has six offices, in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds, London and Manchester, said Mark Robertson would become its new managing partner. He will take over from Bill Duguid who is moving to the role of chairman after six years as leader of the firm.

Robertson joined Ryden in 1993. He was made a partner in 2000 and became head of the firm’s planning and research group in 2004. He is currently Edinburgh regional managing partner.

Ryden, which has 42 partners and some 110 staff, has also revealed other changes to its managing group to be put in place on 1 May. Office agency partner Arron Finnie will become Aberdeen regional managing partner when John Findlay retires next May. Earlier this year the firm’s head of property management, Derek Tillery, took over from Ewan Cameron as Glasgow regional managing partner.

Duguid said: “The new look managing group is the result of a carefully planned succession process within the firm. A smooth transition is crucial and I am delighted to be given the position of chair.”

Robertson added: “I’m excited by the progress we are making on the expansion of our English offices and our plans to launch a new service line which will be announced shortly.”