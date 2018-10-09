Change at the top for Remarkable

Peter Russian is stepping down as chief executive of Remarkable, the business organisation formerly known as Investors in People Scotland, after more than 15 years in the role.

Bonnie Clarke, currently the group’s client relationship director, will assume leadership as interim chief executive when Russian leaves on 2 November.

The organisation is also currently recruiting a new chair to replace Linda Urquhart who is stepping down after seven years in the role. Once the chair role is fulfilled at the turn of the year the search for a permanent chief executive will commence.

Russian, who is taking up a new role in the US in partnership with David Marquet and the Turn the Ship Around organisation, said: “It has been my absolute pleasure to work with the Remarkable team over the last 15 years. We have made organisations happier, healthier and better places to be.

“This achievement is down to all the colleagues I have worked with over the years, without whose support Remarkable would not be the organisation it is today.”

Urquhart added: “On behalf of the board, the staff and all of our stakeholders, I offer Peter my sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts over the last 15 years.

“Peter has contributed hugely to the leadership and organisation development sector here in Scotland and we wish him every success for the future.”

The group has worked with thousands of organisations of all types over 26 years.