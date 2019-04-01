Change at the top for Perth-HQ’d surveyor Bell Ingram

Bell Ingram, the Perth-headquartered firm of chartered surveyors, has named Mark Mitchell as its new managing partner.

The practice, which was established in 1899 and has some 130 staff across 11 offices, said Graham Lumby would continue to represent the firm as chairman. Mitchell joined the business as a trainee in 1993 and has subsequently fulfilled various senior management roles, latterly as partner in charge of estate agency and health and safety.

Lumby said: “Having been with Bell Ingram for 37 years, and managing partner for the last 23 years, it is time for me to hand over the reins.”

The firm will celebrate its 120th year in November.