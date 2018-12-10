Chairman of Omega Diagnostics steps down

Medical testing kit specialist Omega Diagnostics has announced that chairman David Evans has resigned from the board and stepped down with immediate effect.

The Alva-based business, which is focused on allergy, food intolerance and infectious disease, said Bill Rhodes has agreed to act as interim chairman.

The company added that under Evans’ leadership, it had already been identifying and recruiting an additional non-executive director.

Chief executive Colin King said: “The board would like to thank David for his invaluable contribution during his 18 years of service and wish him all the best for the future.”

The news comes after Omega Diagnostics, which is quoted on the Alternative Investment Market, said earlier this month that it remains optimistic despite swinging to a half-year loss and citing “not inconsequential” hurdles. Its flagship Visitect CD4 product enables people with HIV to test their immune systems.