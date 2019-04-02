Capital’s Faraday Grid expands into Europe with Czech acquisition

Have your say

Energy tech company Faraday Grid has expanded into the Czech Republic as its pushes forward with its international growth plans.

The Edinburgh-headquartered business has established its first innovation centre in mainland Europe and boosted overall headcount by around 100 staff through the acquisition of two Czech technology firms.

This marks the latest milestone in the company’s global strategy, following the launch of its US operations in Washington DC last week.

Faraday develops electrical networks to enable greater use of energy from renewable sources and improve efficiency.

Founder and chief executive Andrew Scobie said: “I’m looking forward to ramping up the capabilities and services that a larger Faraday Grid can provide.”

In January Scobie predicted that the firm’s global headcount would reach 1,000 by the end of the year.