Capital law firm reveals bumper year for deals

Shepherd and Wedderburn’s corporate finance team has reported a bumper year of deal activity after the total value of transactions it was involved in more than doubled.

The Edinburgh-headquartered legal firm advised on 114 deals with a combined value of £8.65 billion in the 12 months to December, representing a 106 per cent rise from the previous year.

The firm also reported significant activity in the technology sector, while fintech deals alone totalled in excess of £650 million.

Notable deals included advisory services to tech unicorn FanDuel during its sale to betting giant Paddy Power Betfair, as well as advising investment wrap platform Nucleus Financial Group regarding its £140m initial public offering.

Corporate finance team leader Stephen Trombala said: “Activity was led by overseas investors and corporates looking to Scotland and the wider UK market for good quality acquisitions and investment opportunities, notably in the tech/fintech space, which remains particularly buoyant.”