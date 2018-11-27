Campervan Brewery on the road with crowdfunding drive

An Edinburgh craft beer maker that launched three years ago from a modified campervan is well on the road to raising a five-figure sum to help create a “community taproom”.

Paul Gibson, who launched Campervan Brewery in the summer of 2015, said the business was now about 30 per cent of the way towards its £30,000 crowdfunding target.

It is planning to create a community taproom by building a mezzanine level at its Leith brewery, creating a meeting and exhibition space and improving disabled access.

Gibson said: “We’ve been stunned by the level of support and words of encouragement for our crowdfunding campaign.

“Having reached almost 30 per cent of our target in the first five days, we’re confident that with this traction we can reach our target of £30,000 by the end of December.

“Our project is going to benefit the whole community and our aim is to get as many people behind it to help it succeed.”

He added: “As a new business it’s so easy to be ‘all consumed’ in its day-to-day runnings and not have time to lift our heads above water. So it’s amazing to receive such positive feedback from our supporters and to know that we have their help to bring the local community together.”

Since launching, the brewery has rolled out more than 60 different beers.