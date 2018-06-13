Campervan Brewery drives ahead with growth

An Edinburgh craft beer maker that launched three years ago from a modified campervan is looking to expand production as it extends its reach to English drinkers.

Paul Gibson, who launched Campervan Brewery in the summer of 2015, moved production into larger premises in Leith towards the start of 2017. A taproom within the working brewery has proved to be a “fantastic success” building up a loyal base of customers.

Now the fledging brewer has extended a supply deal with retailer Oddins, taking its products into an additional 30 of its stores, many of which are in and around London – currently the biggest craft beer market in the UK.

Gibson said: “We are inundated with requests to supply beer south of the Border but keeping up with demand in Scotland has been challenging enough as the orders are increasing week on week.

“The Oddbins contract allows us to reach our customers throughout the UK so we are delighted that they have been so enthusiastic about our beers.

“Campervan Brewery is already at the point of needing to expand, after just one year in our current larger premises.

“Our location is perfect so we need to utilise the space better and fit more fermenting vessels in so that we can produce enough to meet demand. It’s a nice problem to have, but still one that needs a solution pretty fast.”