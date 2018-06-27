Caltech Lifts moves on up with deal to acquire peer

Lift company Caltech Lifts has swooped on a Scots rival in a move that will see the enlarged business maintain more than 1,000 lifts across the UK.

Caltech, which was founded in Dundee in 1978 by engineer Howard Renwick and is now run by his sons Andrew and Fraser, formally takes over Coupar Angus-based Scotlifts Scotland in a cash deal later this week for an undisclosed sum.

Scotlifts Scotland owner Scott Murray will join the management team as Caltech’s new installations manager and the company assets will transfer over. Scotlifts’ 50 contract clients across Dundee, Perthshire and the Highlands will move to Caltech.

Andrew Renwick said: “Scott is one of the most talented lift engineers in Scotland. To have [him] on our installation and repairs team full-time will significantly strengthen our engineering capability as he will be heavily involved in both a hands-on role as well as supervising other engineers and training apprentices.”

The deal is set to see the firm grow its turnover to almost £2 million.