Business Women roadshow rolls into Edinburgh

Business Women Scotland brings its roadshow to Edinburgh this month to provide support and networking opportunities for women in the city.

The one-day event on 27 February, part of a series to run in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and the Borders throughout the year, will feature drop-in talks by “innovative and inspiring” professionals from the food, fashion, marketing and social media sectors.

Heather McGregor, the executive dean at Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and former Mrs Moneypenny columnist at the Financial Times, will take the role of guest speaker at a lunch hosted by broadcaster Rachel McTavish.

Other speakers will include Gillian Crawford of Wow (Scotland), who is involved in setting up a new e-commerce institute; Alex Feechan, creator of sustainable performance clothing brand Findra; and confidence and leadership expert Yvonne Webb of Engage & Grow.

Lynne Kennedy, founding director of Business Women Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be back this year in Edinburgh with our new-look roadshow.

“We have a fantastic selection of women giving talks in the morning and I can’t wait to hear what Heather McGregor has to say. She is inspirational, motivational and inclusive – everything a woman in business should be.”

The organisation also runs a bi-monthly digital magazine and an awards ceremony to “empower women in business while tackling the gender gap in enterprise”.