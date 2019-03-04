Business Gateway launches programme for female entrepreneurs

Business Gateway Edinburgh has unveiled plans to launch its first Women in Business (WIB) growth programme at an event in honour of International Women’s Day.

The support organisation is to announce its new six-week programme for female entrepreneurs during a flagship event on 8 March at the capital’s City Chambers.

Key speakers will include Alice Thompson, co-founder of social enterprise Social Bite, and Lynne Cadenhead, chair of Women Enterprise Scotland, which helps female entrepreneur’s start-up and grow their companies.

Susan Harkins, head of Business Gateway Edinburgh, who will launch the WIB Growth Programme, said: “The event is the perfect time to launch our new WIB Growth Programme, which will enable more female entrepreneurs to maximise the potential of their existing business and formulate strategies for development and growth and receive invaluable support in the process.”