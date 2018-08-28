Business angel group launches sessions to help female founders progress

Scotland’s only all-women business angel group is to hold a series of free bootcamps aimed at helping female founders drive forward their company growth plans.

Investing Women, which also hosts the annual Ambition & Growth Conference and AccelerateHER Awards, is to hold the sessions – full-day events being staged in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, and supported by Scottish Government funding for entrepreneurs.

The AccelerateHER bootcamps will be led by Alison Gray of Skillfluence with further contributions from Investing Women angels and specialist advisers from law firm Burness Paull, and aim to help attendees sharpen their business proposition, improve their skills in pitching for finance, and connect with women business angels.

The bootcamp events will be held in Burness Paull’s offices across Scotland, the first taking place in Edinburgh on 25 September with a Glasgow session on 21 November. A further event is to take place in Aberdeen in early 2019.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, said: “As an organisation that is committed to helping female entrepreneurs succeed, we are excited to be staging these business bootcamps across Scotland in association with Burness Paull.

“These sessions will offer participants an opportunity to network with female angel investors and provide focused advice and knowledge to help ambitious female founders enhance investment-readiness and other growth channels for their companies.”

And Callum Sinclair, partner and head of technology and commercial at Burness Paull, said: “We are really looking forward to being part of the AccelerateHER Bootcamps. Supporting entrepreneurs on their growth journey is very much part of our ethos, recognising the contribution they are making to the economy both now and in the future as they go on to realise their ambitions. The work Investing Women is doing to promote female entrepreneurs and provide opportunities like this is fantastic, and I look forward to meeting the participants.”