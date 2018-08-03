Building preservation firm creates jobs in Inverness

Building preservation company Richardson & Starling is expanding with the opening of an office in Inverness.

The firm said that seven additional posts were being created as a result of the move. The base at Henderson Drive in the city will service Inverness and the Highlands and takes the company’s branch network to 13 across Scotland and the north of England.

Richardson & Starling’s managing director, Graham Duncan, said: “There is a strong market for our services in Inverness and the Highlands with a high demand to use local-based companies.

“Until now we have serviced the area from our Elgin office but we are keen to work more closely with local suppliers, so setting up an Inverness office was the next obvious step for us.”

Richardson & Starling is the largest company within the Veitchi Group and has been providing preservation services since 1935.

It has 13 offices across Scotland and the north of England – in Aberdeen, Ayr, Carlisle, Dumfries, Dundee, Edinburgh, Elgin, Glasgow, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Oban, Perth and Stirling.

In July, the firm won a national trade body’s UK contractor of the year title for the record third successive year.

The Cambuslang-headquartered organisation retained the “Contractor of the Year, Damp and Timber Treatment” title at The Property Care Association’s Best Practice Awards. The firm also walked away with the “Innovation” title as well as two highly commended accolades in the “Training and Staff Development” and “Sustainability” categories.