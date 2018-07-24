Building by numbers: Accountancy firm’s team oversees £162m of projects in one year

Accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael’s capital allowances team advised on £162 million of commercial property projects last year, providing tax relief analysis across a range of developments.

This brings the team’s total to the equivalent of £1.34 billion of commercial developments since 2013, with high profile projects including the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow.

The team is led by surveying and construction professionals Michael Murray and Robert Winters.

Murray, also a partner at the firm, said: “I’m proud to say we have worked with many of Scotland’s leading commercial developers, and innovative individuals, across £1.34bn of end-value property projects in the past five years and we have a strong pipeline for the year ahead, and beyond.

“We get involved as early as possible; this could be during a property transaction or the design stage of a new build or refurbishment project.

“This innovative approach continues to gain traction in the market, with clients seeing direct benefits and engaging with us earlier and earlier for advice. We are the bridge between the worlds of commercial property and accountancy.”