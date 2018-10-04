Builder Mactaggart & Mickel to take on 40 more staff

Have your say

Housebuilder and property developer Mactaggart & Mickel Group is creating 40 extra roles as it continues to grow its footprint.

The Glasgow-headquartered firm said that its employee numbers would increase from 279 to 319 by April next year.

The uplift will support the company’s move into England, with two residential developments already under construction – at Milton-under-Wychwood and East Challow – and a further two sites acquired for future development.

Mactaggart & Mickel director Marion Forbes said: “This level of recruitment is unprecedented in our history and has arisen as a direct result of our successful expansion into England, centred on our new office in Cheltenham.

“As well as traditional construction roles, we are also bolstering our architectural, procurement, marketing, human resources, health & safety and administration teams.”

The group will release its financial results for the year ending April 2018 later this month.