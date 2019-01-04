Buccleuch Property joins forces to buy London office

Edinburgh-based Buccleuch Property and joint venture partner Wrenbridge have snapped up a major office building in London.

The Luma building on Clapham Road provides 25,000 square feet of office accommodation over seven floors and was constructed as part of a mixed-use development by Notting Hill Genesis.

The purchase price and terms have not been disclosed.

Nick Waugh, commercial property director at Buccleuch Property, said: “This is one of the most exciting buildings in Clapham and provides an interesting opportunity for companies looking to move up or step into the area.

“Due to the building’s contemporary design and features, it has the flexibility and potential to appeal to a wide variety of occupiers.”

Buccleuch Property represents the commercial property interests of the Duke of Buccleuch. It owns and manages ongoing property developments to the value of more than £250 million.