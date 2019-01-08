Brodies welcomes reappointment of chairman for third term

The chairman of Scottish legal heavyweight Brodies has been re-elected to serve a third ­consecutive term in the role, starting in May.

Partners voted unanimously for Christine O’Neill, who was first elected to the role in 2013, to continue to guide the firm over the next three years. In the post, she will remain closely involved in the firm’s business planning and governance and will continue to represent the partnership in “upholding the firm’s professional standards and supporting the well-being of her colleagues”.

The litigation and public law lawyer has in the last 12 months acted as adviser on constitutional law matters to the Scottish Parliament’s finance and constitution committee and in her role as First Standing Junior to the Scottish Government, was part of the Lord Advocate’s legal team in the Supreme Court hearing in July last year on the lawfulness of the Scottish Parliament’s Brexit legislation. She plays a key role in relationships with a range of Brodies’ commercial and public sector clients.

Nick Scott, Brodies’ managing partner, described O’Neill’s reappointment as “welcome news”, adding that she is “one of the leading lawyers of her generation and for her client focus and commitment, she is held in the highest regard by our clients and within our business”.

Brodies has more than 660 staff, with its offices including Brussels plus Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.