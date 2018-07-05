Brewin Dolphin unveils changes in capital top team

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has unveiled a rejigging of its Edinburgh leadership team.

Marc Wilkinson has taken up a joint role as head of the firm’s office in the capital and regional director for Scotland and the north of England. He has been with Brewin Dolphin since 1993.

Jonathan Tweedie, the outgoing head of Edinburgh, has been promoted to regional director. He will assume responsibility for a number of Brewin Dolphin’s offices in England, ranging from Truro in the south west to Nottingham in the East Midlands.

The firm has also promoted Donald Brown from senior divisional director to head of private clients in Edinburgh. He joins Wilkinson and Lynne Lamont – who became head of Brewin Dolphin’s Scottish charity and institutional service in 2009 – on the office leadership team.

Wilkinson said: “Jonathan has been integral to the success of our Edinburgh team during his time as head of office – I have no doubt he will excel in his new, expanded role overseeing our regional operations in England.

“Donald and Lynne have both played important roles in Edinburgh over the past few years, building their respective sides of the business and helping our clients achieve their financial goals. They will be a formidable team in the years ahead.”

He added: “Wealth management continues to change at pace and it’s vital that we change with it, advising our clients on how to make the most of their tax allowances and plan for their families’ future.”