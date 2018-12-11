BrewDog unwraps 80th bar with launch of new site in Finland

Craft beer maker BrewDog has expanded its international footprint with the launch of its second Finnish bar.

The Ellon-based brewer has opened the doors to its Tampere site in southern Finland, marking its 15th new bar this year and bringing its global network to 80 sites.

BrewDog Tampere holds up to 50 people, with an outside terrace set to open in the spring boosting capacity to 100.

The bar is set in a 1950s listed building in the centre of the city and will serve the bar’s 18 draft lines, including BrewDog’s flagship beers such as Punk IPA and Elvis Juice, alongside a selection of local Finnish and international guest beers.

Co-founder James Watt said: “After enjoying a taste of Helsinki’s incredible craft beer scene, we couldn’t wait to open another bar in Finland.

“The country is a hugely exciting hub for awesome craft beer innovation and experimentation, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our presence here with a second bar in one of its most vibrant cities. We’re looking forward to bringing world-class beer to the passionate locals and intrigued visitors of Tampere.”