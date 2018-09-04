BrewDog moves in on Perth after 20-year property deal

Have your say

Perth will soon have its own BrewDog venue after a deal was stuck to let a city centre site to the fast-growing Aberdeenshire beer-maker.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors said it had agreed a letting on a popular cafe/bistro premises for a 20-year period at £20,000 per annum.

The building occupies a prominent corner position on George Street within the immediate vicinity of Perth Concert Hall, Perth Museum and Art Gallery and the city’s newly designated “cultural quarter”.

The 1,300 square foot premises comprises the ground and basement level of a corner terraced four-storey building.

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “We’re delighted to secure this letting to the expanding BrewDog chain. It is rare to secure a 20-year lease agreement these days and this shows a great commitment to the city from BrewDog.”

The brewer has been growing its UK and international presence thanks to its successful Equity for Punks scheme.