BrewDog launches bar with FTSE 100 tracking beer

Craft beer maker BrewDog is expanding its UK network with the launch of its first bar in Canary Wharf.

In a nod to the area being a financial hub, the Ellon-based brewer is introducing Hop Exchange, a draft beer whose price correlates with the movement of the FTSE 100.

The bar, BrewDog’s tenth in London and 70th worldwide, will also accept Bitcoin payment and join the firm’s Clerkenwell site in becoming a cashless bar.

Co-founder James Watt said the brewer was “championing a new way of paying for a pint”.

Watt added: “Our Canary Wharf bar further strengthens London’s claim to be the new craft beer capital of the world.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our desire to keep innovating. Our Canary Wharf bar is the bellwether of a payment revolution.”

BrewDog expects to expand cashless and cryptocurrency payments across its venues in the near future.