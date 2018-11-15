BrewDog goes for triple measure in Granite City

BrewDog has scored a hat-trick with the opening of a third bar in what is effectively its home city.

Located in the upper floor of Aberdeen’s Union Square Shopping Centre, the latest venture marks the Ellon-based maverick beer maker’s 37th UK and 75th worldwide bar.

The new bar will offer 20 draft beers on tap, including BrewDog’s headliners such as Punk IPA and Lost Lager. There will also be a wide range of bottled and canned beers from around the world.

The Granite City played host to the first ever BrewDog bar.

James Watt, BrewDog’s co-founder, said: “This new Aberdeen bar will be offering something a little different. We wanted to ensure our new bar could offer what you need whenever you visit Union Square, from a hearty breakfast and caffeine fix to kick-start the day, to amazing beers and desserts as a reward for a hard day’s shopping.

“Aberdeen will always be a hugely important city for us. It is where we set up our first ever bar and is just a stone’s throw from our Ellon brewery. For us, this is where our craft beer revolution all began, so we’re thrilled to set up another new bar in this epic city we call home.”