Big Partnership appoints new creative director

Marketing agency Big Partnership has appointed a new director to strengthen its creative offering.

Steven Hill will join the company in the new role of creative director, bringing “heavyweight experience” from his work with previous clients.

Hill has developed strategies for brands including Highland Spring, Tennent’s and the Royal Bank of Scotland, and has also led public sector campaigns for the NHS and Scottish Government.

Working across the agency’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Dundee and Manchester, Hill is tasked with strengthening brand identities and devising marketing strategies for Big’s clients. The agency supports some 300 brands across the B2B and consumer sectors.

Allan Barr, director and head of digital and marketing, said: “Steven’s appointment adds a powerhouse of creative weight to our branding strategies and creative campaigns.

“Working closely with our design and digital teams, clients will benefit from Steven’s well considered creative strategies, brought to life in the most imaginative ways to trigger a desired response.”

Hill added: “I’m looking forward to getting stuck into creating campaigns that deliver a punch for this exciting mix of brands.”

Big Partnership is undergoing a period of significant growth, reporting a record increase in turnover to £8.8 million in the year to May.