Barratt to launch 16 Scottish sites in 2019

Have your say

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has unveiled plans to create more than 3,000 new homes across Scotland during 2019.

The group, which includes the Barratt Home and David Wilson Homes brands, intends to open 16 Scottish sites this year, offering 3,400 new homes.

It will also continue to increase its investment in land, as it looks to acquire and develop up to 18 new sites over the next 12 months.

The housebuilder, which opened 16 developments in Scotland last year, estimates that the upcoming projects will support around 150 new jobs.

Developments to be launched in the coming months include Yew Gardens in Ormiston, East Lothian, and Huntingtower in Perth.

Regional managing director Douglas McLeod said: “Although there are clearly some consumer concerns around the potential impact of Brexit, we’re confident that the economic fundamentals remain favourable towards housebuilding.

“More homes naturally mean more jobs and, ultimately, homeowners supporting the growth of local economies by spending on local services and goods.”

He added that the housebuilder was poised to announce plans to create a local charities fund with the aim of improving the quality of life at Barratt developments.