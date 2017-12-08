Barratt gives £300m boost to economy as jobs sustained

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has delivered a near-£300 million boost to the economy and supported thousands of jobs north of the Border, new figures reveal.

The group, which encompasses the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes operations, said that over the year to the end of June it had built 1,708 homes in Scotland and supported some 5,000 jobs.

Its latest social economic footprint report – published yesterday – shows that the firm delivered a £298m boost to the economy.

As part of its housebuilding activity, Barratt has made £29.5m in contributions to help build local facilities and infrastructure in communities surrounding its new developments, including seven new community facilities and the provision of 140 new school places.

The report measures the company’s social and economic contribution to Scotland over the past year. Included within it are key measures relating to the firm’s support for the housebuilding supply chain, local communities, environment, public services and employment.

The study – carried out by Nathaniel Lichfield & Partners – also reveals that Barratt supported 620 sub-contractor companies and 680 supplier businesses, planted or retained 17,250 trees or shrubs on its developments, recycled 96 per cent of construction waste, created 86.8 hectares of greenspace through public open space and private gardens, and generated £55.5m in tax to support public services.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “Market conditions have remained consistent throughout Scotland and demand for good quality homes remains stronger than ever, something which is yet again reflected in our socio-economic footprint.

“By building over 1,700 new homes, we have continued to help meet the squeeze on housing, helping more people move onto the property ladder, and helping others move up the ladder.”

He added: “Our activity continues to deliver a significant social and economic impact, supporting Scotland’s construction industry and delivering new infrastructure and services to communities across Scotland.

“I’m also proud of our environmental record, having maintained our commitment of safeguarding the environments in which we build through, for example, recycling and reducing waste, tree planting and the creation of green spaces.”