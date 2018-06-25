Baillie Gifford looks to make a Mint in city

Baillie Gifford, the investment manager, has emerged as the up-coming tenant of a major new office building off Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square.

The firm has agreed a pre-let for the The Mint Building, which forms part of an £85 million regeneration project at The Registers in the heart of the capital.

Baillie Gifford will take over all 60,000 square feet of Grade A office accommodation, extending over the ground floor entrance, seven upper floors and including fifth and sixth floor terraces. The building will be capable of accommodating up to 700 members of staff once completed in early 2019.

Last week it was revealed that Hines, the global property firm, has agreed to forward purchase The Mint Building – also known as 20 West Register Street – on behalf of its European Core Fund.

The building was acquired from Edinburgh-based property development and investment company Chris Stewart Group for an undisclosed sum.

Alan Paterson, partner at Baillie Gifford, said: “This high-quality office is well located in Edinburgh city centre’s flourishing east end, in close proximity to our headquarters at Calton Square.

“It offers us flexible space as we plan for the long-term expansion of our client base, and will be an attractive working location for our staff.”

Stewart added: “The agreement with Baillie Gifford is very positive news for Edinburgh and for the continued transformation of St Andrew Square and the east end of the city centre.”