Aynam Energy eyes growth

A family-run engineering firm is aiming to expand by capitalising on growing demand for energy-efficient buildings.

Aynam Energy, a Kilmarnock-based energy consultancy, is targeting growth in Scotland and across the UK as it predicts demand for economically run properties will rise among business and domestic customers.

The firm, which provides consultancy and energy modelling services to building contractors, architects and mechanical and engineering consultants, has clients including SVM Glasgow, McGill and Hurley Palmer Flatt.

Director Affan Waseem, brother of founder Yaseen Waseem, said: “In the future, the energy performance of buildings is going to be very critical. The reason for that is recent regulations have come in that force the hand of property developers.

“People are going to want energy-efficient buildings, so a lot of investors will see that as a way to add value and sell a property on for a profit.”

Founded in June 2017, Aynam Energy now has a team of four at its base in Business Gateway Ayrshire and is aiming to expand this year.

Waseem added: “Once we have a good footing in the UK market, then we will look to push abroad. We see the Middle East, Europe and America and Canada as key markets, as well as developing markets, such as India and Pakistan.”