Arbroath firm claims first with Afghanistan training courses

Arbroath-based IED Training Solutions has claimed a UK first with the roll-out of training courses in Afghanistan.

The firm, which was founded by former Royal Marine Ian Clark, said it was the first UK training consultancy to deliver IOSH-approved courses in the war-torn country.

IED was commissioned by a Scandinavian-based logistics organisation to facilitate delivery of 11 courses to employees working in a number of locations throughout Afghanistan, including Kabul, Kandahar and Herat.

Employees of the company include personnel from a wide range of areas, including transport, logistics, and operations.

Clark, who served in the Royal Marines for 22 years, including three operational tours of duty in Afghanistan, was first approached by the Scandinavian company last year.

He said: “Afghanistan holds many memories and emotions for the IED team, including those of pride, of the friendships forged and the teamwork, as well as great sadness for those colleagues who didn’t return home with us or who were injured.

“It is incredible to think that we now return to that country to facilitate nationally recognised health and safety training with the aim of ensuring people remain safe in the workplace.

“The company with which we are working was previously sending its people to Dubai for IOSH training.”