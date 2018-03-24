Arbnco eyes US growth after New York mission

A Glasgow-based software simulation company helping commercial property owners to improve energy performance and comply with environmental legislation is targeting growth in the US after securing a place on a trade mission to the country.

Three of the 18-strong team from Arbnco will set off tomorrow on Scottish Development International’s (SDI) first energy systems focused trade mission and learning journey to New York State.

Arbnco joint co-founder and director Simon West told Scotland on Sunday that the three-day trip is a “fantastic”opportunity and will see it meet key decision-makers in New York City, take part in a Scottish Showcase pitch at Urban Future Lab, the city’s hub for smart cities, and meet Adobe regarding the Scottish firm’s health and wellbeing offering. “We’re really making the most of this,” he said.

Arbnco’s clients comprise institutional investors with vast, global commercial property portfolios. The firm – a top ten finalist in the recent Virgin Startup10: Scotland awards – has tended to focus on the UK, but is prioritising the US as one of its first export markets. It hopes in the next 12 months to add an office stateside.

The New York State Energy Plan estimated that between 2015 and 2025 an investment of $30 billion (£21.2bn) will be needed to replace its aging electric transmission and distribution infrastructure, just to meet projected demand.

Arbnco co-founder and chairman Maureen Eisbrenner added: “New York State is undergoing a huge energy transformation programme and we feel we can play a part in this, given our expertise in energy efficiency and energy modelling.”