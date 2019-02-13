Angus 3D printing firm presses button on new hi-tech device

A 3D printing start-up has been producing its first pieces using what is described as the world’s most advanced metal printing machine, the first such device to be commercially available in the UK.

Brechin-based Angus 3D Solutions was last year awarded a £175,000 grant by Zero Waste Scotland from its Circular Economy Investment Fund to purchase the Markforged Metal-X 3D printer.

It uses the latest atomic diffusion additive manufacturing (Adam) technology – where metal powders are encased in plastic binders and then melted off to create designs previously impossible to manufacture, enabling “unprecedented” detail as well boosting speed and cutting cost.

Angus 3D’s machine brings new metal printing capabilities to the UK market.

The firm has used it to print lightweight custom parts for a bicycle business and components for a new product design for an oil and gas company as well as remanufacture obsolete components for a local textile manufacturer to help maintain production and reduce breakdowns.

The business’ owner Andy Simpson said: “I’m naturally delighted to get this world-leading piece of kit into production as it will help our clients and Scotland’s manufacturing industry develop the circular economy.

“Scotland has an impressive manufacturing history. To maintain and further develop this we must embrace the latest additive manufacturing technology and make it accessible as well as encourage the next generation to look at manufacturing as a career choice.

“We’re doing this by bringing the latest additive manufacturing technology to Scotland and the UK and making it accessible to all industries and individuals. This machine enables us to better support inventors, designers, [small and medium-sized enterprises] and manufacturers in Scotland and beyond.”