Anderson Strathern refocuses Brexit unit to support Scottish businesses

Anderson Strathern has relaunched its Brexit services group in an effort to help businesses better prepare for its potential outcomes.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm, which is thought to have been the first in Scotland to create a dedicated Brexit unit in July 2016, has refocused its offering on business and commercial operations following research indicating that the majority of British small businesses have not yet carried out a Brexit-readiness risk assessment.

The firm has experienced a “marked” rise in Brexit-related services and is advising organisations on contingency planning and scenario testing.

Services include a Brexit audit for businesses and an online hub with insight, analysis and practical advice.

Director Neil Amner, who will lead the Brexit group, said: “Whatever the shape of the Brexit deal or no-deal, there are few businesses that will not be touched by Brexit in some way. We’re working closely with clients to look at all the possible outcomes of Brexit and helping them plan ahead so that companies can maintain as close to ‘business as usual’.”

Anderson Strathern has also commissioned third party research to gauge SME sentiment in Scotland.

Amner added: “Brexit and its effect on trade to and from Scotland is a key issue across our client base. We are taking the temperature of Scotland plc pre-Brexit to gauge sentiment, find out what the main areas of concern are, where there might be opportunities and, overall, we expect the project will inform our own advisory work going forward.”