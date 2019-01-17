Anderson Strathern hires first commercial director

Edinburgh-headquartered legal firm Anderson Strathern has appointed Adrian Smith to the newly created role of commercial director as it seeks to drive business growth.

Smith, formerly head of corporate relations at Addleshaw Goddard, will focus on expanding the business, developing new revenue streams and working with the firm’s board and partners on strategic initiatives.

Chair Bruce Farquhar said: “The last couple of years, in particular, have seen us add real quality and expertise by way of lateral hires into the firm and Adrian Smith’s appointment fits squarely with this strategic approach.

“It’s great to have someone of Adrian’s calibre and experience in the Scottish, UK and international market joining us. We are looking forward to working with Adrian, building on our commercial strengths following a very strong set of annual results.”

Smith, a law graduate from the University of Aberdeen, added: “Anderson Strathern is marked out in the Scottish legal sector by the quality of its team, the range of its client base and, overall, the firm’s commitment to excellence. I’m greatly looking forward to supporting and developing the firm as we enter the next phase of growth.”