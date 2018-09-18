Anderson Anderson & Brown ups cloud accounting focus

Business advisory firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) is expanding its cloud accounting and outsourcing team in the Central Belt on the back of a “significant increase in client demand”.

The dedicated team has seen a 15 per cent increase in turnover to £2.5 million during the past year as a growing number of businesses look to streamline their accounting processes.

AAB has appointed Hilary Dyson as head of cloud accounting and accounting outsourcing specialist Mairi MacIver has transferred to the firm’s Edinburgh office.

Dyson, who is also a qualified chartered accountant, is said to have significant experience of working with accounting software and systems in both owner-managed and larger companies.

She joins a team which started last year with 21 people based in the firm’s Aberdeen office and has increased to 32 across both the headquarters in Aberdeen and the recently opened Edinburgh office.

Kevin Meaney, partner and head of the Edinburgh office, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hilary to the firm and both her and Mairi to the Edinburgh office.

“They both bring a significant amount of experience in the cloud accounting and outsourcing space which will complement and enhance our team in this specialist area.

“This is an area in which we have seen continued growth and foresee this continuing apace.”

The firm is hosting a free event in conjunction with Xero, BlueHub and iZettle on 9 October at the iZettle offices in West Port, Edinburgh.

More info can be found by visiting:

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cloud-accounting-why-should-i-care-edinburgh-tickets-50351091470