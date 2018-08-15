Airdrie plant hire business ramps up eco credentials

An Airdrie-based plant hire business has undertaken a six-figure investment as it looks to make construction safer and more eco-friendly.

Family-owned Arvill Plant and Tool Hire has acquired a state-of-the-art stonecrushing rig that promises to reduce the environmental impact of resurfacing and ground stabilisation works.

It is thought to be the only machine of its kind in use in the UK and marks the latest acquisition in an investment spree totalling nearly £400,000. The stonecrusher has already been operationally tested in works with Arvill client Mackenzie Construction, which is involved in a programme of upgrading towpaths for Scottish Canals.

Hayley Shevill, commercial director at Arvill Plant and Tool Hire, said: “We are confident that our acquisition of this machine will open up new markets for us. Already we have been approached by the MoD who want to create a car park at their Garelochead base in a challenging space.”

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, Arvill has also added three ten-tonne cab dumpers and one six-tonne cab dumper to the fleet of dumpers, diggers, rollers, compaction equipment, telehandlers and self-propelled access platforms.