Agriculture co-op to create Aberdeen business hub

One of the largest producer-owned farming, food and finance concerns in Scotland is to develop an Aberdeen business hub with support from a £5 million funding package.

Inveruie-based agriculture co-operative ANM Group is expanding the Thainstone Business Park with help coming from the Royal Bank of Scotland finance package. Development work is currently underway at the site.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group, said: “We are pleased to see our plans finally take shape, as Thainstone is strategically important not only for ANM, but also the local area and the North-east region as a whole.

“The development will create additional jobs and will bring significant economic growth to the local economy, now and into the future.”

Barry Fraser, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “ANM Group’s development plans at Thainstone are a prime example of a resurgence in confidence in the North-east business sector. The new development will add to the promising outlook for Aberdeenshire’s economic growth and community empowerment through the provision of jobs.”

ANM Group was established in 1872 and has more than 4,500 members and 20,000 customers, operating in a number of businesses within the agriculture, commercial, industrial and property sectors.