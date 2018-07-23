Accountancy giant EY unveils new partner promotions

Accountancy major EY today announced two new equity partners in Scotland amid a raft of senior appointments UK-wide.

The firm said the move reflected its continued investment in the growth of the business and the talent based in Scotland.

Aberdeen’s Gemma Noble and Glasgow’s Dan Gill are two of the 71 new EY partners in the UK. Of those, 41, including the Scottish pair, were promoted internally and 30 were direct entry partners who joined from competitors and industry.

EY also promoted 63 associate partners, including six in Scotland, taking its total partner promotions from 1 July to 134. Meanwhile, senior partner Derek Leith has been promoted to global oil and gas tax Lead after holding a similar role in the UK for ten years.

Mark Harvey, EY’s senior partner, Scotland, said: “The future of our business, and others, depends on our ability to be innovative in an incredibly fast paced world.”