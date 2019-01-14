Accelerator seeking ‘game-changers’

Elevator, a social enterprise that supports start-ups in Scotland, has opened applications for its Spring Accelerator – saying it is seeking “game-changers and world-beaters, disruptors and pioneers”.

Aberdeen-based Elevator, which delivers Business Gateway and a range of other programmes for entrepreneurs, has over the past three years backed more than 76 businesses via its three accelerators across Tayside and the North-east, creating more than 40 jobs and launching 22 start-ups.

Its 12-week programme is designed to maximise the potential of a business, encouraging ambitious pre-start and existing businesses to take their ideas to the next level, discovering potential growth and investment opportunities.

The next cohort will run from 25 February to 22 May across Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth.

The latter, known as the Famous Grouse Ideas Centre Accelerator powered by Elevator and housed in the AK Bell Library, is designed specifically for the creative industry.

Successful entrepreneurs – referred to as founders – will be matched with mentors to guide them through the programme and will also receive access to investors.

Applications are due to close on 25 January.

Andy Campbell, head of Elevator’s Accelerator, said: “Having a great product or idea is only one piece of the puzzle to making success happen. Our Accelerator programmes exist to push businesses to grow, collaborate and flourish. Our team is highly skilled to take start-ups and existing businesses to the next level, and ready for follow-on investment.

“We are looking for game-changers and world-beaters, disruptors and pioneers. We want to be blown away by people’s innovation, potential and passion and identify those who are prepared to work hard at realising their potential, whether it is a start-up or an existing company.

“In return, we can immerse them in a rich environment of opportunity connected to expertise, investment, advice and support. Sharing one common goal – job and wealth creation.”

Murray McGuigan, founder of platform for creative companies and individuals Flvttr, and past Accelerator founder, commented on his experience: “The team challenged me in every way and transformed my original idea into a truly disruptive, innovative business with genuine global potential. To say I am excited about the future is an understatement.”

Elevator works across Scotland to help facilitate the start-up, acceleration and growth of new and existing businesses, supporting about 20 per cent of Scotland’s Business Gateway start-up companies.

Through its Centres of Entrepreneurship in Aberdeen and Dundee, it offers opportunities including its energy accelerator Grey Matters, and its flagship and academic accelerators.

Elevator’s partners include Burness Paull, Big Partnership, KPMG, Dentons and Murgitroyd.

Aberdeen-based fintech Nexves has been participating in Elevator as it gears up for the launch of its app, which is described by founder Chris Herd as the “Netflix of financial services”.