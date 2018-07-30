Aberdein Considine makes key financial hire

Legal firm Aberdein Considine has bolstered its financial services offering after making a key appointment in the capital.

Kevin Gardiner joins the practice as its mortgage operations director from First Mortgage. He will be based at the firm’s new flagship Edinburgh office, in Multrees Walk, and his new role will see him take on overall responsibility for all mortgage operations and mortgage advisers across 20 offices.

The appointment comes amid what the firm described as “significant growth” within its financial services operation, including an increase in the number of professional advisers and the opening of new branches over the last few years.

Allan Gardner, financial services director at Aberdein Considine, said: “We’re delighted to have someone of the calibre and experience of Kevin joining the firm.

“The provision of expert mortgage advice on the high street has become even more important following the closure of many bank branches and Kevin’s appointment is a demonstration of our commitment to providing the highest standards of service at all times.”