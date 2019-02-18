Aberdeen Standard Investments bolsters Asia Pacific property presence

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has ramped up its property focus in the Asia Pacific region with the acquisition of a firm that manages some $900 million (£709m) of assets.

ASI said the deal to buy Orion Partners bolsters its investment strength in the sector and adds to its “market-leading” $56.3 billion (£43.9bn) global property franchise.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Hugh Young, head of Asia Pacific for Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “For investors seeking diversification, Asian real estate offers attractive risk-adjusted returns, with less correlation to broader market volatility.

“Having established a track record across equities, fixed income, private equity and real estate multi-manager investing in Asia Pacific over the years, this is a good opportunity for us to build out our regional real estate presence.”

Kang Puay Ju, head of real estate Asia Pacific and global head of real estate multi-manager at ASI, added: “Our real estate multi-manager business has invested with Orion Partners in Asia Pacific for more than a decade; it is a team we have known well and admired for its client-focused and transparent approach, much in line with ASI’s own culture.

“The addition of the on-the-ground direct real estate teams in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore will deepen our local insights and broaden our product suite across the region.”

Orion Partners manages about $900m of direct real estate investments in Asia for international institutional investors looking for access to the region’s growing markets.

ASI said the acquisition was “highly complementary, harnessing the combined investment skillsets of both firms” across the entire market.