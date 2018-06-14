AAB’s capital push to create 100 posts

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the Aberdeen-headquartered accountancy and business advisory practice, plans to create up to 100 jobs in Edinburgh within three years after targeting the capital for expansion.

The firm said its “ambitious” push into the city was pivotal to delivering a growth strategy to double revenues across the group to £40 million.

About a quarter of the 100 positions earmarked for the Edinburgh operation have already been filled.

The firm’s specialist tax, corporate finance, wealth management and consulting teams have led the charge with more than 20 recruits including nine key senior appointments – Kevin Meaney (tax), Lyn Calder (corporate finance), Fraser Porter (wealth management), Bill Kane, Lesley Fordyce, Mark Bell, Alex Matthews and Brian Mooney (all consulting), along with Ricky Cowan, the firm’s new business development director.

AAB said further moves would include the establishment of a team to deliver outsourcing and cloud accounting services. The Edinburgh operation is based in Fountainbridge, in the heart of the city’s “digital corridor”.

The firm said it had been building its presence in Edinburgh over the last six months while securing a number of “very significant client wins”.

Managing partner Graeme Allan said: “We have always worked with clients in the Central Belt and have been considering our market entry strategy for the last 12 months as part of our growth plan.

“The decision to move into Edinburgh is incredibly exciting as we look to create 100 new jobs and deliver 20 per cent of our group revenue from Edinburgh within three years. These are ambitious targets but ones which we feel we can deliver on with the immense quality of the team we have already established in Edinburgh.

“1 Lochrin Square is a natural fit for us being a very vibrant and collaborative office, offering an all-round inspirational environment to work in. The location itself is ideal for us and our clients with our entrepreneurial culture and growing client base in the technology sector.”

Cowan added “The new Edinburgh team are massively enthusiastic about being at the heart of the next stage of the firm’s development. We look forward to capitalising on the numerous opportunities which we shall be actively pursuing.

“The growth we have achieved in the last six months has been outstanding and we are looking forward to continuing this pattern as we further develop and strengthen our team and service offering.

“We very much look forward to welcoming clients and contacts to our new offices over the coming weeks and months.”

In April, AAB said it was targeting £5m in consulting revenues within the next three years after rolling out a new division.

The firm’s existing consulting arm will transfer to a dedicated business – Anderson Anderson & Brown Consulting Limited – in order to provide a platform for “rapid growth” following a hike in demand for its services.

Heading up the new AAB Consulting division as its chief executive is Bill Kane, who joined the firm as a director last year.