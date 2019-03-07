AAB retains ‘top dealmaker’ title for 14th year

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has cheered being named the top dealmaker in Scotland in its field for a 14th consecutive year.

The Aberdeen-based accountancy and business advisory firm completed 42 transactions in 2018, more than double the total recorded by any other accountancy firm during the same period.

AAB has advised on more than 250 deals in the last five years and has been named Scotland’s top dealmaker every year from 2005 to 2018.

Key transactions in 2018 included the disposal of flange integrity and maintenance business Equalizer International to the US trade acquirer Actuant, as well as the disposal of London-based fastener supplier Precision Technology Supplies to engineering group Trifast.

Additional deals included raising “significant” capital investment in Aberdeen drone inspection and technology company Air Control Entech and acting for safety training business Survivex in its acquisition by the Blue Water-backed 3T Energy Group.

Douglas Martin, head of corporate finance, said: “2018 was a busy year for us and the continued increase in our activity is not only recognition to our dynamic team but also the great support we receive from our clients and contacts in Scotland and further afield.

“We have had a great start to 2019 and expect to close 15 deals during the first quarter across a range of sectors.”