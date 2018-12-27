AAB going for growth with Central Belt hiring

Accountancy and business advisory firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has further bolstered its restructuring and recovery division with a key appointment.

Duncan Raggett, who comes on board as restructuring manager, is said to have a “wealth of experience” in the restructuring, recovery and insolvency arena having spent more than 15 years managing a varied portfolio of both corporate and personal cases, most recently as business restructuring manager at BDO.

He will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office to support an increase in client demand for the team’s services across the Central Belt. Raggett’s appointment follows a period of significant growth for the team which has expanded with several new recruits, including that of Nicola Rollings in early 2018.

Divisional head Neil Dempsey said: “We are continuing to grow our presence in the Scottish restructuring market and Duncan’s appointment will enhance that growth.”