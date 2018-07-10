A new incubator for fledgling firms has opened in Edinburgh

Edinburgh Business School, the graduate school of Heriot-Watt University, has launched its first business incubator.

Opened by the Duke of York, the incubator provides office space and guidance for early stage businesses to develop their ideas and identify suitable markets for their products.

Nine businesses have been offered free of charge residency for a year, during which they will have access to training, workshops and a mentoring programme.

These firms, which moved into the on-campus premises on Monday, include innovators in fields ranging from remote monitoring for elderly care to cash gift registries and geothermal energy.

Kallum Russell, CEO of Acorn Enterprise, which will be coordinating the incubator, said: “I passionately believe that the addition of this new incubator on campus will help to cement entrepreneurship and innovation at the very heart of the business school and the university.

“We will be on hand to offer mentoring and advice for our entrepreneurs.”