78-year-old Airdrie salesman proves age is no barrier

An Airdrie family business has appointed one of the UK’s oldest salespeople in a move that proves age is no barrier.

Celebrating its commitment to age diversity, family business Arvill Plant and Tool Hire appointed 78-year-old Eddie McLean, who was born in the same year as the Battle of Britain, to the role of sales executive. The firm said he has already brought in “a slew of new clients”.

A construction industry veteran, great-grandfather McLean is the oldest salesperson in plant hire in Scotland, and possibly in the UK.

He said: “At my age and having worked in the sector for so long, I know most of the people in the business and am delighted to bring my connections to a firm which has long set the pace in plant hire across Scotland.”

Owner and managing director Arthur Shevill said: “The whole team is delighted that Eddie has agreed to come on board. He has an unrivalled track record, keeps his word, has an excellent reputation in the industry and knows how everything works.”

McLean, who has three daughters, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren, says he “has no intention of retiring”.

However, his wife, who is just 64, plans to retire this year. McLean said: “She says she is ready for a wee rest.”