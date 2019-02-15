12 of the most enchanting places to get married in Scotland in 2019

Planning on tying the knot soon?

If you are a bride or groom to be, you'd be hard pushed to find more enchanting spots to get married than at these Scottish locations. From grand castles to stunning outdoor spaces, there's something to cater for every taste.

2. Cluny Castle, Aberdeenshire Sitting surrounded by acres of wooded parkland, this stunning 14th century castle provides a secluded spot for your special day, complete with a unique adjoining chapel with its own private courtyard entrance.

2. Harvest Moon, Dunbar Boasting two beautiful wedding venues, at Harvest Moon you can opt to tie the knot on the beach, or in the enchanting treehouse site which offers views of Bass Rock, providing a memorable backdrop for the celebration.

3. Aikwood Tower, Selkirk Nestled in the heart of the Scottish borders, this 500 year old listed tower has plenty of historic charm. And with an outdoor terrace, walled garden and orchard, it makes a great spot for a summer wedding.

4. Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Dundee Catering for both large and more intimate wedding ceremonies, this wedding venue is full of rustic romance, with decking areas, a cosy lodge and picturesque grounds all at your disposal.

