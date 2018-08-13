£1 million Argyll & Bute hotel for sale for the first time since 1965

A three-star hotel in Argyll & Bute has been put up for sale for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn (pictured) on the banks of Loch Fyne is on the market for £975,000. The family-run hotel boasts 19 en-suite bedrooms, a bar and a restaurant, along with a six-room development on the side of the loch.

Josh Hill, of property adviser Christie & Co, said: “The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn will appeal to a number of buyers including first time buyers and existing hotel operators.

“The hotel ticks all the boxes whilst taking advantage of the breathtaking views – a truly stunning business opportunity.”