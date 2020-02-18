Communications group Cello embarks on shake-up of Edinburgh-based agencies

Communications and brand outfit Cello has unveiled a restructuring of its Edinburgh-based businesses with Leith Agency veteran John Rowley taking on a new non-executive role.

Capital-based agencies The Leith Agency, Stripe Communications and Tanami will be structured into a new division called Cello Connect alongside London-based Stripe Communications London, Opticomm and SignalCX.

After 30 years with The Leith Agency and subsequently as chief executive of Cello Signal, Rowley is stepping back from his full-time remit to become a senior non-executive director with Cello’s Edinburgh-based agencies and advisor to Cello Health.

From May, the day-to-day leadership of Cello Connect will be taken up by Richard Marsham, chief executive of Leith Group, who will become executive chairman of Connect, and Juliet Simpson, chief executive of Stripe, who becomes chief executive of Cello Connect. Both will maintain their current leadership roles at Leith and Stripe.

The newly formed Cello Connect will employ 185 people between Edinburgh and London with clients including Royal Bank of Scotland, AG Barr, ScottishPower and Network Rail.

Rowley said: “It’s been a wonderful experience with Leith, Stripe and Cello. You only stay with a company as long as I have if you’re having a lot of fun. I’m particularly pleased to be handing over to such a strong team in Richard and Juliet. I’ll continue to maintain close links with the Connect agencies as a non-executive director and give the wider Cello community my full support.”

Mark Scott, chief executive of Cello Health PLC, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cello, I wish to thank John for his pivotal contribution to the formation and shaping of the group over the years. We are delighted he will continue to be closely involved in our ongoing development in his new role.

"Going forward the Connect team have our full support in continuing to build a vibrant business across the industry sectors it serves."