Comment: Self-awareness is first step of a business leader’s journey

Andy Lothian, chief executive of consultancy firm Insights Group, shares how getting to know himself better improved his capabilities as a business leader.

I thought I knew it all when I first started my career. I studied economics and computer science at the University of Dundee and went on to become a banker in London.

It was exciting, intellectually stimulating, kept me on my toes and was well remunerated. I had it “all”, but soon realised it was candy floss for me: tasty but in no way nutritious. Over time I realised I didn’t want to become a so-called “master of the universe” and began to reflect more deeply on what I really wanted.

Understanding yourself is a bit like trying to bite your own teeth. It’s difficult, near enough impossible. But for me self-awareness is about understanding more of who I am, why I am the way am and what I’m trying to be in the world.

There’s a Japanese philosophy I try to live by called Ikigai, which loosely translates to “reason for being”. It lies at the intersection of four distinct points: that which I love; that which I am good at; that which I can be paid for; that which the world needs.

If, like me, you find yourself at a crossroads, take a piece of paper and write down your thoughts under each of these headings. Be honest, and if you find this process difficult on your own, then talk to someone you trust.

I was a good banker and it paid well, but I didn’t love it. And was the world in need of another banker? Probably not. That’s when my journey of self-awareness began – with the knowledge that I’m not complete if whatever I dedicate my career to doesn’t tick all of those boxes.

It didn’t stop there. The truth is, I’m still on that journey, but now as a business leader. I started Insights, a global people development organisation, in 1993 with my dad after leaving London and the banking world behind me. Since then, I’ve been working with companies to help grow their individuals, teams and businesses.

I’m a firm believer that our most accomplished business leaders are also the most self-aware – based on the fact that individual insight leads to organisational breakthroughs. Renowned psychiatrist Carl G Jung, upon whose theories our Insights Discovery model is based, famously said: “There is no cure and no improving of the world that does not begin with the individual himself.” If you look at organisational chains, creative ideas and collaboration in the business world, they all stem from the individual. If you don’t understand yourself then how on earth can you expect anyone else to understand your vision or your business?

When you’re looking to make improvements or address challenges in your organisation, it’s tempting to look at ways to change operational structures, or simply reorganise processes. The thing is, you can’t Feng Shui your way out of anything if you don’t change behaviours. Behaviours stem from people being aware of who they are, who others are and what needs to be done differently to adapt, connect and deliver. If I didn’t change my behaviour as the typical banker, then I’d be sitting in my office changing structures all day long.

On a practical business level, I had to question my role at the organisation by asking: “What am I going to do that’s different to contribute to the strategy and growth?”

The change in behaviour all starts with being self-aware so it’s every bit as important for employees as it is for the C-suite. As a leader, my job is to create more leaders by allowing my employees to grow and learn more about themselves. Inspire your people to be aware of the impact they play in your organisation – especially those who may feel they aren’t ‘senior’, ‘big’ or ‘important’ enough to voice their thoughts.

I’ve been a member of executive peer-group mentoring organisation Vistage for 15 years and it’s helped me become a more self-aware and effective leader, and thereby helped me grow my organisation. It’s a way of having a mirror held up for you – and being forced (in the most positive way) to truly reflect on yourself and your leadership style. It helps to keep me honest and accountable to the promises I make to myself as a business leader.

And it’s helped me grow my business. When I first became a member, we were turning over £2 million and made £9,000 net profit. This year, Insights will turnover £80m. I recently spent two days in Glen Coe as part of a self-reflection process. I climbed three Munros. It wasn’t just about getting to the summit, but the journey that made me think about the business I started 25 years ago.

I don’t want to fall victim to “founder syndrome” and become unable, or reluctant, to step back. So, for me, self-awareness has now reached the point where I can help Insights grow in conjunction with weaning its dependence off of me. Remember, self-awareness is a never-ending journey. We already spend the best part of our lives looking forward to something but never quite getting there – and that’s okay as long as we continue to learn more about ourselves on the way.